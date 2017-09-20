NOC chief Khadka sacked

By Our Reporter

Controversial Managing Director of Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), state oil monopoly, Gopal Khadka was dismissed.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Singha Durbar on Monday relieved Khadka of his responsibilities concluding that he committed financial embezzlement while procuring land plots to build oil storage facilities for NOC in four districts, Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Basnet told journalists after the Cabinet meeting.

Minister for Supplies Shiva Kumar Mandal had submitted a proposal in the cabinet to sack Khadka.

Khadka was evading any action for his corrupt activities as he was protected by Lok Man Singh when the latter was CIAA chief and Deep Basnyat, the sitting CIAA chief. Basnet and Khadka have family relations.

Meanwhile, Khadka has termed his dismissal as extra-judicial.