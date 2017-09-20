KMC fails to distribute salaries to school teachers

By Our Reporter

Incompetency of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City has once again been revealed when it failed to provide salaries and Dashain allowance to the teachers of 94 public schools of the city.

The school teachers who have not received their salaries from mid-July will be marking Dashain without receiving salaries of four months.

According to the new arrangements, the local bodies have to manage the salaries of school teachers and health workers. However, the government allocates the budget to local bodies to pay the school teachers and health workers.

But many of the local bodies have been unable to provide salaries to teachers in the eve of Dashain.

In lack of money, many teachers working in Kathmandu will be unable to go to their homes to mark Dashain.

The failure of KMC to distribute the salaries have irked the school teachers and they have started saying that the local bodies should not be allowed to manage the payments of teachers.