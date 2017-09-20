Deuba completes desperate 100 days in office

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has completed his 100 days in the office. However, except for holding the second and the third phases of local polls and announcing dates of the federal and provincial elections, his government failed to do any appreciative work.

Instead, his first 100 days were worst in terms of good governance. He formed a 56-member cabinet, the largest cabinet in Nepal’s history. He unnecessarily expressed his commitment to amend the constitution during his India visit.

Even the ministers failed to make property details in 100 days.

However, still Deuba and the herds of ministers inducted in his cabinet have claimed that the government’s 100 days in office were meaningful.

At a press conference organised in Singha Durbar last week, Minister for Information and Communications and government spokesperson Mohan Bahadur Basnet said the government’s initiation to hold the elections of all three-levels in course of enforcing the constitution had been taken as the major achievement of the government. Last Thursday marked the completion of 100 days of Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government in office.

Minister Basnet said the Congress-Maoist coalition succeeded to bring the agitating Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal on board the polls.

The government had identified the constitution enforcement process, holding of the elections of all levels, post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, effective delivery of public services and the completion of remaining task of economic prosperity, peace, security and peace process as its priorities since PM Deuba assumed the office on June 7, 2017.

According to Minister Basnet, the government formulated laws required for holding the all levels of election.

The government has said that currently its focus has been laid on normalising the life thrown out of gear to floods and landslides triggered areas.

As per the government understanding, the diplomatic relations in the international arena has further strengthened due to high-level visits to India and China.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s visit to Switzerland, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun’s China visit, Prime Minister Deuba’s India visit and Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to India and China and the crucial deals have helped take Nepal’s relations to new height.

Likewise, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Wang Yang’s Nepal visit and 15th Ministerial Level Meeting of BIMSTEC held in Kathmandu and the decision to hold the BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu in appropriate time are also the matters of pride for Nepal, the government said.

Minister Basnet said that remarkable achievements have been made in the reconstruction of the quake-hit properties.