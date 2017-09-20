American gesture

By Our Reporter

Nepal is going to receive 500 million US support under the Millennium Challenge Cooperation programme.

The State Department has remarked, “This is the first compact for the Trump administration, the first compact in South Asia, and includes the largest upfront contribution by any partner country.”

Nepal received such an unexpected amount of support from the Trump administration at a time when there is the government led by Sher Bahadur Deuba, a long-time confidant of the US, however, questions are raised on the transparency and accountability on the performance of the present government within the country.

The condition to receive the US support is subjected to transparent and accountable government performance, both are lacking in the present government.

Nevertheless, observers believe, the support is to boost the morale of our leaders in implementation of the constitution by adopting the Western values and culture by removing our own identity.