Uncertainty mars Gorkhaland movement

By Our Reporter

It has already been three months since the new round of Gorkhaland surfaced following a dispute over language; it has been still uncertain how the movement will come to an end.

In three months, 11 demonstrators were killed in police firing and the people of Darjeeling underwent unimaginable hardship due to the general strike lasting for three months. The entire hill is isolated from the rest of the world as the West Bengal government disconnected it with Internet and television. Even the state government led by Mamata Benarjee resorted to blockade to foil the movement. However, the movement is still going on with regular mass demonstrations and strike.

In three months, the agitating parties have also divided over holding dialogues with the state government and giving continuity to the general strike.

A dispute erupted within the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha after a group of leaders led by Binay Tamang, joint-secretary of GJMM, held a meeting with the state government two weeks ago.

Earlier, GJMM had announced to hold talks with only the central government but when Delhi showed its indifference to the Gorkhaland movement, Tamang travelled to Kolkata disobeying GJMM chief BImal Gurung to hold a meeting with chief minister Benarjee.

According to media reports, Gurung and Tamang are divided over giving continuity and lifting the general strike. Tamang wants to lift it.

Meanwhile, representatives of both Gurung and Tamang were scheduled to hold talks with chief minister Benarjee in Siliguri on Tuesday. The details of the talks were not known yet.