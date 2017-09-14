“Don’t doubt on Budhigandaki project”

By Pushpa Raj Pradhan lately in Beijing

Ma Xingying, executive vice president, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), said that Nepal should not doubt on timely completion of the Budhigandaki Hydropower Project.

She explained that CGGC, established in 1970, holds the pride of construction of the Three Gorges Hydropower Project producing 22500 MW hydropower from the Yangtze River in Sandouping, Yiling, Hubei.

After signing on the MoU with the Nepal government, CGGC is studying on the detailed project report, she said and informed that there is no problem of investment funds in construction of the Budhigandaki project.

In response to the questions put forth by the visiting Nepali journalists at an interaction programme held at CGGC headquarters in Beijing, Mrs Ma said that construction of the Chamiliya Hydropower Project and Upper Trishuli 3 A Hydropower Project were delayed because of the earthquake in Nepal. The construction works were delayed in the two projects, however, 99 percent works of the Chamaliya Project has already been completed and delay in construction of the Upper Trishuli Project was due to the design change followed by the devastating earthquake.

Nevertheless, she expressed satisfaction that works are in progress at present.

She said that CGGC is the largest and experienced group in China and also working in different countries, including Nepal.

Li Pingli, vice chairman, CGGC International, said that Nepal is important country for CGGC. It is a matter of pride for CGGC to construct the 1000 MW Budhigandaki hydropower project.

CGGC is the core member of the China Energy Group. Besides from producing energy, the Group is also involved in manufacturing heavy equipments, construction of high-rise buildings, installation of solar and wind-turbine plants, among others.

