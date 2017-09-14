Deuba breaks his own record by ballooning his cabinet to 54-membert

By Our Reporter

As feared by many Nepali people Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has formed the largest cabinet in Nepal’s history by breaching his own records set by him in 1995.

In 1995, he had led a 52-member cabinet and now he leads a 54-member cabinet—with three deputy prime ministers, 26 ministers and 24 state ministers.

It is said that the present cabinet of Nepal is the third largest in the world and the largest in Asia. Only two African nations now have cabinets bigger than Nepal’s!

When the countries like India and China which have over a billion population have smaller cabinet than the cabinet of Nepal, the people have shocked seeing the greed for power among the Nepali leaders and the shameless act of Prime Minister Deuba.

Deuba who is notorious for introducing all evils in Nepali politics to reach or stick to power exhibited his true colour by unnecessarily expanding the cabinet when the election code of conduct was already enforced.

He added three ministers and a state minister from the Pashupati Shumsher Rana-led Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) to set the record in terms of the size of the cabinet.

Constitutional experts and the Election Commission have slammed the expansion of the cabinet terming it as a violation of the constitution and the election code of conduct.

Moreover, Deuba inducted Deepak Bohora who has been connected with the land scam purchased by the Nepal Oil Corporation.

The NOC had decided to purchase the land when Bohora was leading the Supply Ministry under Pusphpa Kamal Dahal-led government. It was reported that Bohora was appointed Science Minister only to avoid his arrest by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

NOC had purchased lands, mostly river beds, embezzling millions of rupees, probably at the design of Bohora. Now when PM Deuba rewarded him by appointing a minister, people have started suspecting whether Deuba had also received his share from the abused money.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has expressed its dissatisfaction at the expansion of the cabinet terming it as a violation of the election code of conduct

Issuing a press statement a few hours after the Cabinet expansion on Monday, the EC said that its attention was drawn towards the Cabinet expansion which was made at a time when the election code had come into effect.

The EC also reminded of the seven-point directive it issued in the name of the government to strictly comply with the poll code and appeal it made to Prime Minister Deuba not to expand his government till the completion of all the elections.