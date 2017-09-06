Nepal Army goes federal

By Our Reporter

Almost two years after the promulgation of the constitution, the Nepal Army has federated its organisation as per the federal set up by establishing divisional headquarters in all seven provinces and deployed Major Generals at all the seven divisional headquarters of the seven provinces as Division Commander.

The deployment was made as per its federal structure, the NA said.

The Army Directorate of Public Relations and Information (DPRI) informed that there were now seven Divisional Headquarters in the seven provinces and one in the Kathmandu Valley.

Accordingly, Gaurav Tandul, Iswor Hamal, Prabhu Ram Sharma, Debendra Medhaasi, Rajendra Karki, Kamendra Limbu and Deepak Bharati have been named division commanders in Provinces 1 to 7 respectively.