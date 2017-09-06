Kathmandu, a haven for gold smugglers!

By Our Reporter

Seizure of over 110 kilograms of gold in the last one week showed that Kathmandu has turned into a safe haven for gold smugglers in the recent years. Of the seized gold, 88 kilograms was discovered by a squad of the Metropolitan Police Crime Division Teku from Kshetrapati on Monday.

The value of the seized gold was Rs 420 million. Although the police nabbed the driver and the car used in the smuggling, the owner of the gold was yet to be ascertained.

The gold was seized at 2 am Monday from Kshetrapati. The police arrested the car driver Manoj Adhikari of Makwanpur.

The gold was smuggled into Nepal from the Kerung entry point along the Nepal-China border.

The gold was smuggled to supply in the local bullion markets and India during the upcoming festival season.

A Chinese national who has been operating hotels in Kshetrapati and Narshimhachowk is suspected for smuggling the gold in Nepal. Police said he is now at large.

A week ago the police had seized 18 kilograms gold transported to Kathmandu from the same entry point.

In January this year, 33 kilograms gold smuggled in Nepal from Dubai was seized from outside the Tribhuvan International Airport.