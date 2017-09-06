Endorsement of polls bills clear EC’s road to hold polls

By Our reporter

With the endorsement of the much awaited separate bills related to the election to the members of the House of Representatives the Election Commission has had an environment to hold the polls in the scheduled date.

The passage of the important bills was cleared after the Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers dropped their controversial amendment proposals on Monday.

Bill on the Election of Members of House of Representatives and Election of Members of Provincial Assembly were endorsed from the full House meeting.

The bills were stalled in the parliamentary committee for over a month following row over demands of 18 NC lawmakers to allow corruption convicted to contest polls three years after their release from jail.

NC’s lawmakers were criticised for delaying the endorsement of necessary laws for the polls, demanding controversial provisions in the poll bills. Meanwhile, right to no vote provision from the election bills was withdrawn after most of the lawmakers opposed it. UML lawmakers strongly opposed the provision.

As per the provision in the bill relating to the election of the House Representatives, any political party shall secure three per cent of the total ballots to win a seat under the Proportional Representation system, and this means any party failing to garner three per cent electoral threshold is not getting a PR seat in the House of Representatives.

Likewise individuals convicted of corruption case and serious moral insolvency shall not be allowed to become a candidate for the election to the members of House of Representatives.

The provision of three per cent threshold is expected to reduce the number of political parties representing the federal parliament significantly. Most of the 31 parties now representing the parliament will be unable to garner three per cent votes. Even the parties like Rastriya Prajantantra Party and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal are not likely to meet the threshold criteria.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has said that the certainty of the elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies scheduled for November 26 and December 7 was boosted after the parliament passed the two bills related to the two-tier elections.