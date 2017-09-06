DPM Mahara in China

By Our Reporter

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal is now on a five-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China leading a Nepali delegation.

DPM Mahara flew to China on Wednesday at the invitation of Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, leading a delegation comprising Ambassador of Nepal to China and senior officials of both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mahara is scheduled to hold delegation level talks with Wang Yi in Beijing. He is also scheduled to meet senior Chinese leaders

and also to attend a talk programme in the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing. He will inaugurate the newly established Consulate General of Nepal in Guangzhou on 10 September 2017.

He will also address the business community and meet the provincial leaders in Guangzhou. He will also visit the Hebei Province and meet the provincial leaders.