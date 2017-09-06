Constituencies reduced to 165 from 240

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received the report submitted by the Electoral Constituency Delimitation Commission although he was not happy with the report as the number of constituencies in province 7 was less than his expectation.

The commission has delineated 165 constituencies for the election of the House of Representatives, the lower house of federal parliament, and 330 constituencies for the provincial assembly elections, in line with the new constitution.

Earlier in 2013, the people had elected their representatives to the Constituent Assembly from 240 constituencies.

Electoral constituencies for each provincial assembly are double the number of constituencies meant for federal parliament as provisioned in the Article 176 of the constitution.

According to the report, 35 districts have only one constituency each and 21 districts have two constituencies each for the parliamentary elections.

Similarly, seven districts have three constituencies each and nine districts have four constituencies each. Jhapa, Rupandehi and Kailali have five constituencies each, Morang has six and Kathmandu has 10 constituencies.

All eight districts of Province 2 have 4 constituencies each.

Under the new delineation, 33 constituencies are in Province 3, Province 2 has 32 constituencies and Province 6 has just 12, the least number of constituencies. Likewise, Province 1 has 28 constituencies, Province 5 has 26, Province 4 has 18 and Province 7 has 18 constituencies.

The decision of the commission cannot be challenged in any court of law.

The government had formed the commission on July 20 and given it 21 days. Later, its term was extended for 15 days. Former Supreme Court justice Kamal Narayan Das was the head of the commission while Madhav Adhikari, Bishwakalyan Parajuli and Ganesh Raj Karki were members.