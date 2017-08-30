“Less chance of war on Doklam dispute”

By Our Reporter

Dr Khadga KC, International Relations Department, Tribhuvan University, said that there is only five percent chance of war between India and China on the Doklam dispute.

In an interview to the STV Chat in the Sagarmatha TV, KC said that China, by fighting with India will not gain more height as she has already defeated India in 1962 in a humiliating manner.

In 1962, the People’s Republic of China was just established and the Chinese economy was not sound like today. Even at that time, China was able to defeat India and today, China is well equipped in all sectors, he analysed.

China is the country competing with the USA and India is not a country to compete with China, he observed.

Secondly, the Doklam dispute is not a dispute between India and China. India is there on the dispute between Bhutan and China. The Indian standpoint on the Doklam dispute is thus weak, that the Indians know better about the international norms, he said.

Furthermore, India is saying that she wanted to protect Bhutan’s sovereignty but Bhutan has remained silent. Except from a diplomatic note, Bhutan has not spoken in favour of India, he said and added that Bhutan has performed excellent diplomatic role, which Nepal has to learn.

He explained that Bhutan has not liked the Indian military presence on her soil. Bhutan, in fact, wants to become free from India and is willing to develop diplomatic relations with China, he said.

Nepal should take lessons from Bhutan’s case, he remarked and added that Kalapani is our disputed area and if the Indian troops or the Chinese troops will come to Kalapani, what should we do! Whether our security organs have done any homework on this, he questioned.