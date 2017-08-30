Gorkhaland movement completes 75 days

By Our Reporter

The Gorkhaland movement completed 75 days of agitation this week. However, there has not been any sign about the end of the movement launched by the people of Darjeeling.

The people of Darjeeling and the surrounding areas have been braving the shut down for over 75 days and other difficulties with the hope of realising their demands for a separate state in the hills. However, the state government of West Bengal led by Mamata Benarjee looked less serious about the plights faced by the agitating people.

Instead, she seemed to be applying all measures to foil the movements either by using force or causing divisions among the leaders of the agitating parties.

Although the leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and other parties had announced not to sit for talks with the state government, a few hill leaders were preparing to hold talks with chief minister Benarjee on Tuesday.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung alleged a conspiracy by some hill leaders against him in an audio message on Sunday.

GJM chief Gurung in his message warned the leaders that if they discussed any other issue other than ‘Gorkhaland’ with the West Bengal government, they would not be allowed to return to the hills.

His statement came before the Tuesday’s talks between a section of the leaders of the hill parties and the state government at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

The meeting was convened by the Mamata Benarjee-led government, in response to a letter from the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), requesting a dialogue to restore normalcy in the Darjeeling.

In his message, Gurung said, “There is a conspiracy by some hill leaders who are hand in glove with the state government. They are trying to frame me and are passing information to the police.

“Some leaders have written letters to the state government without my permission. In the next 10-12 days, I will make their names public. The people of the hills will never forgive these traitors.”

Though the state government seemed to have succeeded to bring a division among the leaders, Darjeeling may not return to normalcy.

Although it has been two and a half months since the people of Nepali origin have been agitating in the bordering district of Darjeeling in India, the leaders of Nepal have not uttered a single word in favour of them. Even Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during his recent visit to India did not raise the issue though Indian Foreign Secretary S Jayashankar openly told that India wanted amendment to the constitution as demanded by the Madhes-based parties.

When India backed the Madhesi parties and even imposed blockade in India, Nepal should not hesiatate to support the people of Darjeeling. But the leaders in Nepal lack guts to give an answer to the Indian leaders and bureaucrats in a tit for tat manner.