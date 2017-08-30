Deuba’s clarification

By Our Reporter

There were rumours that India has changed her stance on Nepal regarding recognition of the new constitution promulgated by Nepal. However, India has clarified that her stance regarding amendment of the constitution has not been changed. Indian External Affairs secretary S Jayashankar, addressing a press conference, said that India has not changed her stance on amendment of the constitution.

Also, Indian PM Narendra Modi, addressing the press after the joint meeting on Thursday, urged his counterpart SherBahadurDeuba, who was in India visit last week, said that the constitution should be acceptable to all. sIn reply, Deuba, by stopping his written speech, spoke extempore giving clarification that he had tried his best to amend the constitution and in future also his efforts to manage two-thirds majority will continue to amend the constitution.

Our Foreign Ministry officials were surprised from Deuba’s unexpected clarification.

Deuba’s ally in the cabinet, PushpakamalDahal and also opposition leader KP Sharma Oli condemned Deuba for his briefing to India about our internal matters.