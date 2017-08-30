Deuba is likely to lead the biggest-ever cabinet

By Our Reporter

The term of the present parliament and the government ends on January 21, 2018 and many of the leaders who are now lawmakers can never be elected in the parliament. As such, they want to become ministers even for three months and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba who had earned a bad name for forming the biggest cabinet in the past seems to be ready to induct as many ministers as he can.

Although the constitution has a clear provision that the number of ministers should be limited to 25, Deuba is now leading a 50-member cabinet. Even K P Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal had violated this constitutional provision.

The induction of more members in the cabinet clearly showed that the leaders of the ruling parties are least bothered about the people’s problems, they intend to loot as much as they can.

In a bid to satisfy the desire of many leaders to become minister once in their life, Deuba inducted 15 state ministers representing NC and the Neap Loktantrik Forum a day before he was to leave for India.

Earlier, he had inducted eight state ministers from the Maoist-centre. This is the first cabinet to have the largest number of state ministers at 23.

Now the cabinet has three deputy prime minister 19 ministers and 23 state ministers.