95 political parties want to contest federal, provincial polls

By Our Reporter

Altogether 95 political parties have applied for the registration with the Election Commission (EC) with a view of contesting the provincial and federal elections.

The Election Commission had set August 27 as the deadline for the registration of the political parties.

As many as 31 political parties submitted the applications at the election body for registration on the last day.

According to the constitutional provision, all the political parties, no matter whether they are representing the parliament or not, must register themselves with the election body before any election if they want to take part in it.

Only 95 parties will be allowed to take part in the upcoming federal and provincial elections as per the constitutional provision.

The Bijuli Prasad Timsina-led Green Party Nepal was the first party to apply for registration and Kumar Khadka-headed Akhand Party Nepal was the last to submit application seeking registration with the EC.

The EC said it would publish the final list of the political parties which can participate in the federal and provincial elections by September 10.