RPP shrinks to 19 MPs

By Our Reporter

RPP Nepal, the fourth largest party in the Parliament having 24 MPs has now shrunk to the sixth largest party. Earlier, RPP Nepal having the strength of 24 MPs and RPP having 13 MPs were unified into RPP and emerged as an alternative force in Nepali politics with the strength of 37 MPs.

Unfortunately, the unified alternative force was split just to get some ministerial position. Not only that six RPPN MPs elected through the proportional election also left the mother party by strengthening the splinter faction RPP Democratic with 19 MPs in the Parliament.

The proportional vote casted by the people who had belief in a Hindu Kingdom, so far, the MPs by quitting the party having the agenda of Hindu kingdom, have betrayed the voters.

The splinter party chaired by Pashupati Shumsher Rana is a supporter of a republic. Rana plans to move forward the party by developing alliance with the Nepali Congress. After the split, Rana will get four ministerial positions in the present cabinet, Rana can adjust four MPs as cabinet ministers and another four MPs as state ministers. Nevertheless, the new party has no any attractive political agenda and thus the party has no political future.

When RPP Democratic was unable to produce necessary 40 percent central committee member, the splinter party had filed a writ in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s quest for re-verification of the central committee members’ signature. The Court gave an order to the Commission to register the party without re-verification of the signatures. This has further added political parties’ splitting practice which may invite serious problem even in big parties in future.