President Vidya Bhandary shows concerns about foreign policy

By Our Reporter

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has asked the leaders of major parties to talk with India to develop proper river system so as to find a permanent solution to the problems of flooding in the Tarai.

President Bhandari invited the top leaders of the major parties at her office last week and told them to develop sustainable strategies to manage the rivers and solve the problems of flooding in Nepal.

She even asked Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to raise the issue of dams constructed by India on Nepal-India border if they are causing problem in Nepal’s territory.

President Bhandari said that the government should devise appropriate river system in consultation with India to prevent the country’s southern lowlands from inundation.

President Bhandari urged the leaders to find the permanent solution to the problem of floods after the massive floods caused an immense damage in the

“Since floods have become a recurring problem, we should think about minimizing damages from the floods instead of just focusing on the relief and rescue works. If dams constructed by India is causing a problem, the prime minister should raise this issue during his India visit,” President Bhandari was quoted saying.

She also urged the government to ensure prompt rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of people affected by natural calamities.

She also asked leaders to devise appropriate strategies to ensure proper settlement, especially for the Dom, Chamar, and Mushahar communities.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had briefed the President about the works being carried out by the government to bring normalcy in the affected areas.

Besides PM Deuba, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayankazi Shrestha, NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and UML Vice Chair Bam Dev Gautam were present during the meeting.