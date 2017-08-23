Deuba devalues his protocol

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has devalued his protocol by attending a programme hosted by the Indian Embassy in honour of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Sworaj. On 11 August, the Indian Embassy had hosted a reception in honour of Indian visiting minister Sworaj. Deuba not only attended the reception but also delivered a speech. Deuba was seen sitting at the podium along with Sworaj as if he was the counterpart of Sworaj.

Besides Deuba, former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal had also attended the reception. Also, all the DPMs had attended a reception hosted in honour of an Indian minister. Protocol-wise, the DPM and foreign minister should have attended the reception as Sworaj was visiting Kathmandu at his invitation.

Former prime minister KP Oli was also invited at the reception but he denied to attend the reception saying that he was already occupied with another programme that day. He went to Mustang to inaugurate a wind-turbine electricity generating project.

Former PM Madhav Nepal was out of station, however, former PMs Jhalanath Khanal and Lokendra Bahadur Chand didn’t attend the function.

The presence of Deuba and Dahal at the reception hosted in honour of the External Affairs minister of India is taken as an example of surrenderism.