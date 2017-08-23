Chinese message: Stability, development, prosperity

By Pushpa Raj Pradhan

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, during the meeting with the Nepali leaders, said that China wants to see Nepal politically stable, economically developed and a prosperous nation. He expressed the view that China is eager to support Nepal in infrastructural development including road, hydropower, development of herbs, among others. The Chinese leader who visited Nepal as the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed dissatisfaction on the delayed implementation of the past agreements endorsed between Nepal and China. Thus, he asked the top Nepali leaders to give political stability.

Obviously, the Chinese leader was indicating to the delayed implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries by the then prime minister KP Oli and later signing on the OBOR Initiative by the then prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda.

After one year of the signing of the ten agreements, Nepal signed an agreement to join the OBOR club but Nepal has not done further homework properly to implement the OBOR project and also to implement the ten agreements signed by the Oli government. After signing of the agreements, protocols have to be signed and also other related bilateral agreements have to be endorsed for implementation of the agreements. Nepal has not completed the remaining works for the implementation of the already endorsed agreements.

Nepal could sign the protocol of the OBOR and trade and transfer agreements during the visit of Vice Premier Wang, however, Nepal missed this golden opportunity.

After a long gap, Wang’s visit was the highest level Chinese leader’s visit to Nepal after the visit of Chinese Premier in 2012, nevertheless, Nepal has failed to cash in the opportunity of such a high level visit, writes Shantosh Ghimire in the Annapurna Post daily.

As our government failed to do its necessary homework on our agendas, important agendas including connectivity agenda such as cross-border railway, expansion of roads, the country was unable to table a concrete proposal during Wang’s visit, stated the Daily.

Nepal also missed the opportunity to endorse the agenda having long-term impact on Nepal such as Nepal-China economic cooperation, according to former ambassador to China Mahesh Maskey. Nepal also missed the opportunity to endorse the protocol on transit agreement which was signed during the visit of the then PM KP Sharma Oli, the Daily has reported.