Acharya becomes new FNJ president

By Our Reporter

The two ruling parties—Nepali Congress and the Maoist-Centre succeeded to capture the leadership of the Federation of Nepali Journalists by forging electoral alliance against UML-backed Press Chautari.

The two parties which forged alliance during the local polls gave continuity to their alliance even in the FNJ elections. However, unlike in the local polls, the alliance succeeded to produce the desired results making a clean sweep in the umbrella organisation of journalists.

The alliance of Press Union affiliated to NC and Press Centre affiliated to the Maoist-Centre won all the posts of office bearers of FNJ.

According to the final results made public Tuesday morning, Govinda Acharya of the Press Centre won the post of president by garnering 732 votes against 627 votes of Tirtha Koirala of Press Chautari. Acharya was press advisor of Pushpa Kamal Dahal when the latter was leading the NC-MC government.

Ujir Magar, another candidate for the post of president got 54 votes and Indra Bahadur Raut 20 votes while Bhawana Bidhrohi only six votes.

Likewise, Bipul Pokharel of Press Union was elected to the post of vice president under open category with 796 votes against 602 of Matrika Poudel of Press Chautari. Dilip Thapa Magar was elected vice president under inclusive category by receiving 859 votes against 554 of Mahes Dash.

Ramesh Bista of Press Union was elected general secretary with 751 votes and Ram Prasad Dahal of the Pres Union secretary under open category with 743 votes. All six posts of secretary were captured by the Press Union-Press Centre Alliance.

Similarly, the post of female secretary went to Laxmi Pun. Udya GM elected secretary from Janajati category, Shital Prasad Mahato from Madhesi category, Rem Bahadur Bishwakarma from Dalit and Prakash Thapa from Associate. Rajesh Mishra became treasurer.

However, senior and independent journalists were not happy with the direct intervention of the political parties in the FNJ. They said the FNJ had turned into a sister organisation of the political parties.