Deuba plans ill-timed visit to India

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is all set to pay an official visit to India from August 23 to 27 despite strong opposition from a section of scholars and diplomats in Nepal.

In series of write-ups published in different newspapers and online news, scholars and diplomats have opined that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba should not pay a visit to India when tension is growing on India and China border. According to them, the visit made in an inappropriate time can irk the northern neighbour.

India and China are in conflict with the media of both the countries carrying news threatening to teach lesson each other. The tension erupted when India deployed its army at Doklam on Bhutan-China border.

Moreover, they argued that the Indian sides can include the issue of border conflict in the joint statement at the end of the visit, which could spoil Nepal’s relations with the close neighbour.

HoweverHowever, PM Deuba seems adamant to pay a visit to India as India had paved the way for him to become the prime minister for the fourth time. Even leaders close to PM Deuba feared whether he would commit another blunder during the visit.

Now when the country is badly affected by floods and landslides, the PM can postpone his visit citing the natural calamities to avoid any risk. He can visit India when the tension between India and China eases. But PM Deuba seems to be least bothered about the bad consequences his visit will cause to Nepal’s independent foreign policy.

Instead, he has expedited discussions on the agenda of his India visit. Sources said that PM Deuba wants to raise the issues of previous agreements reached between Nepal and India which are yet to be implemented.

Coincidentally, powerful Chinese Vice Prime Minister Wang Yang paid a visit to Nepal just a week before PM Deuba was to fly to New Delhi. Yang’s is the highest Nepal visit made by Chinese leaders in six years and his visit was regarded to be very important in further cementing Nepal-China ties.