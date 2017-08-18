Chinese Vice Premier Wang visits Nepal

By Our Reporter

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang is now on a four-day Nepal visit. He arrived in Kathmandu from Pakistan Monday evening. His is the highest level visit of Chinese leaders to Nepal in six years.

Wang’s visit that took place just a few days before Prime Minister SherBahadurDeuba’s proposed India visit was looked with curiosity.

During his stay in Kathmandu he met almost all top leaders, including President BidyaBhandari, Prime Minister Deuba, Maoist-Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML chair K. P. Oli.

Likewise, three crucial agreements were signed between Nepal and China during Wang’s visit. The agreements included Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation, Framework Agreement on Promotion of Investment and Economic Cooperation, and Letter of Exchange for Oil and Gas Exploration in Nepal.

Likewise, China agreed to provide Rs 15 billion for the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by the earthquake of 2015.

According to Foreign Ministry, the amount would be spent to upgrade the Araniko Highway and to construct a bridge at Timure, Rasuwa.

Likewise, China would provide Rs 2.25 billion for the exploration of gas and oil in Nepal. Chinese authorities had expressed their commitment to help Nepal explore oil and gas in Nepal immediately after India imposed a blockade in 2015.

The two countries also agreed to attract Chinese private investment to Nepal and enhance bilateral cooperation in the area of trade, tourism and infrastructure development.

On Tuesday Morning, Chinese Vice Premier Wang and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna BahadurMahara jointly inaugurated the Basantapur Durbar reconstruction project at a programme here.

The Chinese government will provide financial and technical support to rebuild the historic palace.

China has agreed to provide Rs 150 million for the reconstruction of the Basantapur Palace of Kathmandu and Nuwakot Durbar of Nuwakot.

He also visited the National Ayurveda Research and Training Centre Kirtipur. The Centre was built with Chinese assistance.

Wang is returning to Beijing today.

China is satisfied on Nepal’s stance:

Sources say that the Chinese leaders are happy from Nepal’s neutral stance on the Doklam face-off between India and China. Nepal has stated that both the countries should resolve the Doklam dispute through peaceful talks.