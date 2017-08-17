Pakistan Independence Day : Message from President and Prime Minister

Message from Mr. Mamnoon Hussain, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

(For the Nation on the occasion of Independence Day, 14th August, 2017)

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow citizens!

While we happily hoist the national flag today we need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the objective of development of Pakistan. Seventy years ago while struggling for freedom our elders had resolved that this nation through constant endeavors will make our country a cradle of peace, brotherhood and a welfare society which will be an example for the world to follow.

In the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality while availing the available opportunities. In such a situation, it is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy. The Constitution is a document which will show us the path to realize national objectives by rising above our personal interests. It will also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations, God Willing.

Today let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals. This will pave the way for better governance. It will lead to maturity of democratic traditions and will also strengthen the process of national progress.

Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense.

MESSAGE OF PRIME MINISTER OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN

SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI ON 70TH INDEPENDENCE DAY, 14TH AUGUST, 2017

The independence that we achieved seventy years ago was an outcome of the unparalleled sacrifices made by our ancestors. Millions of Muslims rendered sacrifices for ours as well as the future of the posterity. Today we are treading the path of prosperity and progress in a peaceful and dignified country because of those sacrifices. We are greatly indebted to our ancestors for their sacrifices and we can repay that debt only by making Pakistan a free and independent country.

We may belong to different tribes, fraternities and ethnicities; we may be working in different spheres of national life; our political vision and thinking can be different and our economic vision may have different perspectives but ascendency of national interests and invincible defence are common objectives of the entire nation, for which we have to make collective endeavours.

Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned Pakistan as a modern democratic entity. This dream faces myriad of challenges and the PML (N) government notwithstanding the confronting difficulties has made the realization of Quaid’s dream as its abiding mission. The recent transition of power through a democratic process was quintessential of the accelerated strengthening of democratic values in the country.

We have to strengthen and reinforce the state institutions so that they can play their prescribed role within the limits of law and the constitution. Only a strong economy can ensure strong defence. A moderate society guarantees stability of the state, where people enjoy all their fundamental rights and national resources are equitably and judiciously distributed.

Pakistan desires positive and constructive relations with all the countries of the world, especially with its neighbours on the basis of sovereign equality. The people of South Asia have suffered enormously in the last fifty years due to the festering conflicts. Until and unless those conflicts are resolved amicably the people of the region cannot achieve prosperity and progress.

Our government has invariably made efforts to initiate the process of meaningful dialogue and adoption of peaceful means to resolve the issues but unfortunately the expansionist designs of India have remained the main hurdle in this regard. It is incumbent upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of the regional conflicts, particularly the Kashmir dispute in conformity with the UN Resolutions on the subject with a view to ensuring durable peace in the region.

Terrorism is the biggest challenge confronting the world in the twenty first century. Pakistan has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against this menace as well as for the world peace. Our armed forces, law enforcing agencies and the people have written imperishable stories of sacrifices in this regard. Now the time has come for the international community not only to acknowledge those sacrifices by rising above their interests in the region but also to fully support Pakistan in taking the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion.

The younger generation of Pakistan is endowed with exceptional talent and has a burning desire for advancement. They are making admirable contribution in the fields of Information Technology, Engineering, Medicine and Management all over the world, in a distinct manner. My government has a vision of accelerating the pace of development and prosperity in Pakistan so that all those professionals can return to contribute to this national effort.

I assure the Pakistani youth that tomorrow’s Pakistan will ensure the implementation of guiding principles of rule of law and ascendency of merit. On the seventieth independence day of the country, I make a solemn pledge that we will not relent until the achievement of those objectives.

Pakistan Paindabad

Islamabad: August 13, 2017