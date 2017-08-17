Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Krishna BahadurMahara, President of Nepal Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association, Himalaya ShumsherRana and Ambassador of Pakistan, DrMazharJaved cutting a cake during a programme organized by Nepal Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association to mark 70th Anniversary of Independence of Pakistan at Hotel Radisson.
Home / Political News / Current News / Observing Pakistan’s Independence Day
Check Also
Chinese think-tank lauds former King’s role in cementing bilateral relations
By Our Reporter Observing the 62 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and …