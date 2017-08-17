Nepali gas dealers facing losses worth billions of rupees

By Our Reporter

As the Indian authorities denied to give explosive proof certificates to the Nepali gas bullets manufactured in India, Nepali dealers are facing billions of rupees worth losses. After the economic blockade two years ago, the Nepali government had given permission to the Nepali petro-dealers to import gas-bullets to transport cooking gas from India. After the local dealers imported gas bullets from India, the Indian government, under the influence of local gas bullet operators, has denied providing explosive proof certificate by denying their entry in India.

The local gas dealers had ordered 400 such gas bullets from the Indian manufacturers. During the visit of DPM and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, he had requested to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj to allow Nepali gas bullets to import cooking gas, but Swaraj had replied that India cannot allow such bullets, so far, she had advised that the Indian gas bullets would carry gas upto the Nepal-India borders and from there, the Nepali bullets may carry the gas. While doing so, Nepal needs to construct gas storage in the international border points, which is impossible.