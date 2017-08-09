By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has advised to the Election Commission to hold provincial and federal parliament’s elections together to save money and time.

The Election Commission, however, said that holding two elections at once can be possible only if the electoral voting system is introduced. The Election Commission is saying that it is impossible to print ballot papers for the two elections if the elections are held together.

The Election Commission has asked Deuba to declare election date by 17 August for the election of the federal parliament.