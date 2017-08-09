RJP not to take part in third phase local polls

By Our Reporter

The Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal has been unable to make its view public regarding to its participation in the third phase local polls. Instead, the leaders have been divided over the election with leaders having popular base expressing their views in favour of polls and others against the party’s participation in the poll.

The party did not make the decision of its four-day meeting that concluded Tuesday public. However, some leaders leaked the decision and according to them, the party would not take part in the September 18 local polls if the constitution amendment proposal was not endorsed by the parliament.

A meeting of the officer bearers of the party had also decided not to participate in the polls.

According to the media reports, Mahendra Yadav and Sarat Singh Bhadari want to participate in the local polls. Likewise, Hridayesh Tripathi boycotted the meeting.

It seems the row over the local polls may cause a division in the RJP-N.

The government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal had decided to hold the local polls in a single phase on May 14, but later he decided to hold them in two phases with the hope that RJP-N would participate in it. When RJP-N again threatened to disrupt the second phase poll, the present government decided to hold the local polls in Province 2 in the third phase on September 18, but still the RJP-N has not made its stance public about its position in the polls.

Even if the RJP-N decided to boycott the local polls, the government is determined to hold the polls on the scheduled date. And if the elections are held as scheduled, the decision of the RJP-N to boycott it would be suicidal for the party as it will not have its representatives in the local government for at least five years