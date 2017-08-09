Chinese Vice Premier visiting Kathmandu

By Our reporter

Immediately after the BIMSTEC meeting in Kathmandu and also after the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s visit to Kathmandu, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang is visiting Kathmandu. The Chinese Vice Premier is scheduled to arrive here on a three-day official visit to Nepal on 14 August.

According to Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Vice Premier Wang will inaugurate the Basantapur Durbar Square renovation works.

Mahara said, “This is a high-level visit from China. The visit is focused on developing cooperation between the two countries.”

Wang will pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML chairman KP Sharma Oli and Maoist Center chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal during his stay in Kathmandu.