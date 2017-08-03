Indian ambassador instrumental in reviving “one madhesh” agenda again

By Our Reporter

Chakrapath Online Portal has reported that after a meeting in the Indian Embassy recently, Maoist Center leader MatrikaYadav had announced for revivalof “one madhesh one prades agenda”.

The other day, Yadav said that with the consent of party supremoPushpakamalDahal, the agenda has been revived. He further said that this was the basic agenda of the Maoist party since the “people’s war”.

The Online Portal has also reported that as the RJP alone could not create a wave for a separate madheshprovince, the Indian ambassador hosted a late night meeting at the Embassy which was also attended by madheshi leaders from NC and the Maoist Center. The idea is to bring the Madheshi leaders and MPs in different political parties to one platform and launch a decisive agitation to create the entire madhesh districts into one province, the Online Portal has reported.