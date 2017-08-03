India against review on 1950 Treaty

By Our Reporter

Presenting a paper in Japan, professor Mahendra P Lama, member, EPG-India, has stated that Nepal was reluctant on reviewing the 1950 Treaty, Annapurna Post vernacular daily has reported.

However, the Nepali EPG members say that in every EPG meeting, the Nepal side has clearly mentioned the Articles in the Treaty to be reviewed. However, the Indian side has not made any such efforts, they have said.

From such an Indian attitude, it becomes clear that the Indians are not ready to review the Treaty.

Meanwhile, a section of the Nepali academicians feel that this unequal treaty should be scrapped permanently.