exking

Former King leaves for Bangkok

6 days ago

By Our Reporter
exkingFormer King Gyanendra left for Bangkok Wednesday afternoon. Former Queen Komal and former king’s private secretary SagarTimilsina are also accompanied with the King. According to a NirmalNiwas source, the former King is expected to spend two weeks there and during his stay in Bangkok, the former King will undergo medical check-up also.
The source said that the King’s health is okay after angioplasty treatment here recently.
At a time when a newspaper close to the Deuba camp in the NC was predicting that the former King was scheduled to visit the western part of the country to bag support for restoration of the institution of monarchy, the former King has left for Bangkok.

