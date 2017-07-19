People’s Review enters 27 years

By Pushpa Raj Pradhan

We are pleased to inform our valued readers that from this week People’s Review has completed 26 years of its publication and has started its journey in 27 years. It seems, just yesterday that we had started publication of the Weekly, it is amazing, how soon time has passed!

In the past 26 years, we experienced many ups and downs in the process of standing in an independent manner. Even during the very bad days in terms of financial position, we never compromised with our stance on national interests. We will still maintain this stance.

Today, there is a large crowd of newspapers and Online portals as well, even in such a crowd, we have been able to stand with our own identity. Perhaps, vested interests groups wishing to weaken national sovereignty, national unity and national indivisibility may not be happy with us, in the meantime, a large force of patriotic people admire us and this is the strength of this Weekly. As we have seen today’s political turmoil, we strongly believe in constitutional monarchy, Hindu nation and unilateral governance structure for political stability, economic prosperity and betterment of the nation as well as the countrymen. In the absence of the institution of monarchy, which is regarded as a symbol of unity, we have witnessed absence of a monitor, serious decline in patriotic values and incline of foreign interferences in all sides; after the removal of Hindu state, we have witnessed cultural and religious interference; after adoption of federal structure, we have witnessed communal disputes and, more seriously, some separatist groups are trying to raise their heads. Therefore, to keep the motherland intact, indivisible and prosperous, we believe, republicanism, secularism and federalism should be removed from the constitution. This is our conviction and we believe, this is the conviction of above 90 percent of the Nepalese population.

Of course, we cannot make all the people happy all the time, nevertheless, we praise the voice of the majority of the population, whose voice has been suppressed by those who are serving vested foreign interests. The suppressed voices are our readers and also our strength. We take this opportunity to thank our valued readers for their encouragement, sympathy and support to the Weekly. Besides, we wish to extend our thanks to our valued advertisers and seek continuous support in the days to come as well. Furthermore, we commend the entire team associated with this Weekly for their hard work to give a new height to the Weekly.

The Weekly has not achieved the present height just because of contribution of one or two people, but very hard work of many journalists associated with the Weekly. Some of them have even left us for their heavenly journey. Today, we don’t have our dedicated managing editor Jasuda Pradhan, contributing editors Bhola Rana and Barbara Adams. Just this week, we are shocked from sad and untimely demise of our respected columnist Maj. Gen (retd.) Pradeep Pratap Bam Malla. We have not forgotten their valuable contributions to this Weekly. Our heartfelt tribute goes to them.

In the previous year, in spite of different challenges, we have been able to publish 49 issues. We are regular and we are present in the market due to the valuable contribution of our well-wishers and admiration of the readers for our works. We wish to have contentious support from all of them in the days to come also.