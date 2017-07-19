Japanese state minister in town

By Our Reporter

S tate Minister of Environment of Japan, Tadahiko Ito visited Kathmandu from July 18 to 19 on an official visit. Ito is also the Vice President of Japan-Nepal Parliamentarian Friendship League. During his stay here, he held meetings with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader of the Nepali Congress and President of the Nepal Japan Parliamentary Friendship Association Ram Chandra Poudel, Prof. Dr. Govinda Raj Pokharel, CEO, Nepal Reconstruction Authority and Nabindra Raj Joshi, former minister.

On 19 July, Ito inspected the reconstructed Shree Path Pradarsak Secondary School in Lalitpur, Kathmandu Durbar Square and will also attend the plenary session of “Stakeholders Meeting on Disaster Waste Management following Earthquake in Nepal”, in Kathmandu organized by the Ministry of Environment of Government of Japan.