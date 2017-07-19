By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra Shah had been admitted to Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning for treatment of his heart ailment.

The same morning, the former King underwent angioplasty treatment successfully, according to a press release issued by DrPhaniPathak, former King’s Press Secretary.

Earlier, Dr Yadav Dev Bhatta and the King’s family doctor DrKishor Jung Ranahad suggested to conduct angioplasty procedure for the King’s treatment after medical report showed a block in a valve of his heart during the angiography.

The former King might have to spend some days in the hospital, said DrPathak.

The Former King’s health is normal, according to Dr Pathak.

The former King and King’s family members are undergoing medical treatment in local hospital, whereas thepolitical leaders of the republic Nepalare visiting abroad for minor treatment spending the government fund.

The People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for speedy recovery of the former King’s health.