CIAA files cases against the largest corruption crime

By Our Reporter

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Sunday filed charge-sheets against the suspended Director General of Inland Revenue Department, Chudamani Sharma and two others at the Special Court claiming that they had embezzled nearly Rs 11 billion when they were office bearers of Tax Settlement Commission 2015.

Together with Sharma, Lumba Dhoj Mahat and Umesh Prasad Dhakal have been accused of embezzling revenue by exempting huge taxes of big businesses for mutual benefits.

The anti-graft body has demanded imprisonment and fines in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act 2002.

Sharma has been in the custody of the CIAA since June 2. However, Mahat and Dhakal have been absconding ever since they were instructed to be present before the CIAA.

The anti-graft body has sought people’s help to find the whereabouts of Mahat and Dhakal.