Sparks of Gorkhaland movement reach New Delhi

By Our Reporter

The Gorkhaland movement launched for the creation of a separate hill state in Darjeeling has entered the fourth week with the death toll increasing to six. Although the state government of West Bengal has imposed a food blockade in the hills, the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee, a joint committee of all political parties active in Darjeeling, is giving continuity to its movement.

The West Bengal government of Mamata Banerjee has resorted to inhuman act of blockade to foil the movement. But the people have become more aggressive with the imposition of blockade. With the blockade of the food supply, the poor and labourers of the area have been facing scarcity of foods. Many of the people are walking to Nepal border in Pashupatinagar, Sri Antu and Samalbung to buy rice and other food items. The state government has restricted the movement of trucks carrying food to hills, but supply of cement and rods has been restricted.

Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling, who has supported the movement, had criticised the West Bengal Government for imposing food blockade to Darjeeling and Sikkim.

With the deepening crisis in Darjeeling, enmity between the State Government of West Bengal of Trinamul Congress and BJP has widened with Chief Minister Banerjee accusing the BJP for backing the movement in Darjeleing. She even termed the movement as of terrorists, which has only made the supporters of the movement more aggressive.

Even New Delhi has witnessed the sparks of the movement and the general strike of Darjeeling when a group of people demonstrated in New Delhi on Sunday.

Gorkhaland supporters carrying a 110-mette long flag marched in New Delhi to reinforce their demand for a separate state and the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal.

Protestors belonging to the Gorkha Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti (GSSS) in New Delhi demanded the Centre’s intervention in removing paramilitary forces with immediate effect.

The protesters marched from Rajghat to Jantar Mantar carrying the flag, depicting 110 years of their struggle for separate state, reported The Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Banerjee though asked the agitating leaders for dialogues, they have outright rejected her offer stating that they would sit for talks only with the central government. The tag of terrorist labeled by Banerjee has further widened the distance between the Gorkhaland leaders and the West Bengal Government.