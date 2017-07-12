Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
images (1)

Former King’s birthday observed

4 days ago

By Our Reporter
images (1)The country is practicing “loktantra” by adopting secularism, federalism and republicanism, whereas, in the same country, people are observing the former king’s birthday with great fanfare.
On 7 July, thousands of commoners went to Nirmal Niwas to wish birthday greetings to former His Majesty King Gyanendra on his auspicious 71th birthday.
This event can be illustrated as an example that although the political parties, in the interests of the foreign powers, adopted their agendas, the commoners have not accepted the foreign agendas imposed by the political leaders in an undemocratic manner.

