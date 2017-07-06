Will RJP take part in 18 Sept polls?

By Our Reporter

The government postponed the local elections in Province 2 for September 28 as demanded by the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal instead of holding it on June 28.

However, the RJP-N leaders are still claiming that the government postponed the polls in Province 2 without consulting them and they would not participate in it.

If the RJP-N does not take part in the polls as claimed by its leaders, the decision to postpone the polls will be meaningless.

Moreover, the unexpected wins by the CPN-UML in the municipalities of the Tarai, especially in Sunsari, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu and Kailali, where the Madhesis have dominant population, have put the Madhes-based parties of Province 2 in a defensive position. If elections are held in Province 2, the CPN-UML is likely to emerge the largest party there as the indigenous Madhesi people are sure to vote in favour of this party, it was evident from the elections results of Kailali, Rupandehi and Kapilvastu.

Many influential leaders of not only the Madhes-based parties but also of the Maoist-Centre have recently joined the CPN-UML and they are sure to impact the election results. In districts like Siraha, Saptrai, Bara, Parsa and Sarlahi, the UML is said to have a strong party base. As such, the RJP-N may also boycott the election of September 18 or contest by forging alliance with the UML because the RJP-N leaders have already started telling that they are eager to improve relations with the UML. Power-hungry leaders of RJP-N can forge alliance with any force if they see any chance to climb the ladder of power.

The triumph of UML in the local elections has also sent a clear message that the people are against the amendment to the constitution. It is noteworthy to mention here that NC fared badly in the local elections because of its leaders who have been in favour of constitution amendment.