Krishna Hari Baskota is the commissioner of the National Information Commission. Earlier, he also served as the secretary in the Finance Ministry and also in the PM’s Office.
He is very fond of writing articles in different dailies. What he writes it is different, but why he is writing, this Babbler has not understood. Anyway, if counted his articles, they could be larger than his service tenure!
Krishna Hari Baskota
Krishna Hari Baskota is the commissioner of the National Information Commission. Earlier, he also served as the secretary in the Finance Ministry and also in the PM’s Office.