Former IGPs, AIGs surrender, leaders got off scot-free!

Together with two former IGPs—Om Bikram Rana and Hem Bahadur Gurung, two AIGs Shyam Singh Thapa and Deepak Singh Thangden and DIG Deepak Shrestha are now behind bar for their involvement in the infamous Sudan scam.

Among them AIG Thapa was last to surrender to the Supreme Court. He surrendered on Sunday.

Three former chiefs of the Nepal Police were convicted by the Supreme Court in the high-profile Sudan APC scam and two of them—Rana and Gurung — surrendered to the court on June 12. All those who surrendered were subsequently sent to jail.

Now when the five high-profile police officers are enjoying the jail term, the political leaders who had their hands in the corruption case are moving freely as if they were innocent.

The court had declared two years jail term for three former IGPs Om Bikram Rana, Hem Bahadur Gurung and Ramesh Chanda Thakuri.but Thakuri is still absconding.

The court had handed down two years jail and a fine of Rs 50,000 to former IGP Rana; and fine of Rs 40,000 each to former IGPs Gurung and Thakuri and former AIG Deepak Singh Thangden and AIG Shyam Singh Thapa in the multi-million dollar corruption case.

These police officers had abused Rs. 288,161,000 while purchasing logistics worth 447,372,000or Nepali UN peacekeeping force deployed in Darfur, Sudan.

However, the police officers alone had not dared to abuse such a huge amount of money. The party leaders had also received a big share of the money, which they spent in the first Constituent Assembly election in 2008.

But the leaders got off scot-free when the police officers who obeyed the leaders faced both jail terms and fines.