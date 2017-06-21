Tibet attracts unprecedented investment from central SOEs

LHASA, June 14 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region is set to see a record influx of investment from central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as the region has signed cooperation agreements with 36 central SOEs for 347 projects.

The agreements, inked Tuesday at a meeting on strategic cooperation in Lhasa, the regional capital, cover energy, transport and industrial sectors among others. They will play an active role in developing industries, improving the livelihoods of locals and helping Tibet realize a moderately prosperous society by 2020 together with the whole nation, said the regional government.

The new projects marked unprecedented investment from central SOEs in the region with high-level and broader cooperation between Tibet and central SOEs, it added.

The participating SOEs include State Grid, China Baowu Steel Group, and China Power Construction Corporation.

Xiao Yaqing, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), said the commission and central SOEs will boost green development and contribute to poverty reduction in the region as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020).

Central SOEs must put environmental protection first, abide by national and local environmental laws, and strictly control highly polluting facilities, he said at the meeting.