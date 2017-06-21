Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Nabil and ASMAN helps BVS

1 day ago

Nabil Bank Ltd, in association with St Mary’s Alumnae Nepal (ASMAN), distributed goods worth Rs 1,00,000 to burn victims of Burns Violence Survivors – Nepal (BVS).
As part of its corporate social responsibility, the bank handed over educational materials and nutrition supplements to BVS Nepal to 20 children, who are burn violence survivors, the bank said in a statement.
Ramesh Prasad Lohani, the deputy general manager of Nabil Bank Ltd, who handed over the materials to the victims, expressed satisfaction on being able to contribute to such a noble cause, the statement added.
BVS Nepal is an organization which has been providing medical and surgical support to over 600 burns children.

