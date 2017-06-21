Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Four new NMB branches at once

image009NMB Bank has opened four branches at different parts of the country on Thursday. The branches are situated at Beni of Myagdi, Nijgadh of Bara, Hetauda of Makwanpur and Kawasoti of Nawalparasi.
The branches were inaugurated by organising separate programs. “The bank will be able to extend its services to more places by opening different branches in the country,” said Sunil KC, CEO of NMB Bank.
With the addition, the bank now has a total of 80 branches, 64 ATM outlets and five extension counters.

