China to select 10,000 volunteer teachers to Xinjiang, Tibet

URUMQI, June 16 (Xinhua) — China will dispatch 10,000 teachers to Xinjiang and Tibet autonomous regions to support local education.

Currently, 1,500 teachers from other provinces are in Xinjiang and Tibet. They train local education staff and share resources. Another batch of 4,000 teachers will be selected and sent to the regions soon, according to a meeting held in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday.

Recognizing the program as beneficial to local people, Minister of Education Chen Baosheng demanded strict standards in selection of teachers.

In recent years, the central and regional governments have worked hard to improve education in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Bilingual education has made remarkable progress. In Xinjiang, 78 percent of students in primary and middle schools receive bilingual education.