Orientation for newly elected chiefs, deputies of local bodies

By Our Reporter

The first orientation training for the chiefs and deputy chiefs of the Metropolitan Cities, Sub-Metropolitan City, municipalities and rural municipalities concluded in Dhulikhel of Kavre Palanchowk district on Saturday.

The three-day orientation programme for the newly elected mayors, deputy mayors of municipalities and chiefs and deputy chiefs of Gaunpalikas (rural municipality) on the operation and management of the local bodies was organised by the Ministry for Federal Affairs and Local Development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Bijaya Gachchhadar, Chief Secretary Som Lal Subedi, NC leader Ramesh Lekhak, Secretary at the Ministry Dinesh Thapaliya and others addressed the inaugural session.

As many as 236 newly elected representatives from 13 districts of Province 3 participated in the meeting that concluded after issuing a 14-point Dhulikhel Declaration. There are 118 local bodies in Province 3.

During the meeting the local bodies’ representatives pledged to deliver services to the people in a speedy, simple, easy and transparent manner by ensuring inclusive governance and systematic development for peace and prosperity.

They said they would expedite the reconstruction works by mobilising the locally available resources while they have also included increasing transportation facilities, effective management of the wastes, developing smart cities, greenery promotion in the declaration.

The participating representatives demanded transfer of Singha Durbar-centric power to local bodies in a true sense. Likewise, they raised voice for providing remuneration enough to manage the expenses of the elected representatives.