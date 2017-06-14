Former King’s birthday to be celebrated

By Our Reporter

The Civic Main Birthday Organising Committee is going to celebrate former King His Majesty Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev’s 71th birthday for a week with great fanfare by organizing different programmes beginning from 5 July. On 7 July, the Committee is organizing a procession comprising of people from different walks of life, which will reach Nirmal Niwas and extend birthday greetings to the former King.

Under the chair of Dr Rambhakta PB Thakur, former ambassador and foreign relations expert, a 3571 member Civic Main Committee has been constituted which is comprises of political leaders, religious leaders, senior journalists, social workers, civic society leaders, among others. Besides, a 471 member Birthday Celebration Management Committee has also been formed.

According to Radheshyam Thapa, general secretary of the Birthday Celebration Committee, Geeta Kchetri Rana, Vekh Rajya Laxmi Singh, Kishori Mahato, Manjuratna Shakya, Jyotsana Rajya Laxmi Thapa, Indre Bahadur Thakuri are the co-chairmen in the Committee.

Likewise, Kamala Sharma, Satyendra Bantawa, Parshuram Tamang (MP), Liladevi Shrestha (MP), Jagdish Khadka, Ramkrishna Pant, Dr Usha Thakur, Rishibabu Pariyar, Jamuna Sherchan, Rajaram Shrestha, Taranath Luitel, Kancha Gurung, Youngkeshari Pandey, Dr Gargi Sharma, Sesh Chandtara, advocate Bishnu Bhattarai, Anil Basnet, Ramu Rai, Subhadra Bishwakarma, Mira Rana, Indra Bahadur Shakya, Yabati Karki, Ghanendra Bahadur Basnet, Maniraj Tamang, Tanka Bahadur Shrestha, Salim Khan, Sadyashya Shumsher Rana, Keshab Bhandari, Bikram Bahadur Bam, Shankar Poudel and Sumitra Madhikarmi are the vice-chairmen of the Committee.