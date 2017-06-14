EC expresses reservation over protest against its Chief

By Our Reporter

A day after the RJP cadres displayed black flags against Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayudhi Yadav, the election body made its stance clear by issuing a statement.

The EC expressed reservation over a demonstration and display of black flag against Dr Ayodhee in Rajbiraj, Saptari on Sunday.

The Commission, in a statement, mentioned that troublemaking cadres of some political parties shouted slogans against the CEC and showed black flags when the district’s chief election official, political party representatives, journalists, security chiefs among the concerned were heading towards the Chief District Officer (CDO)’s bungalow to participate in an interaction programme organised by the District Election Office.

According to RSS, the EC has urged the concerned stakeholders to help create an environment conducive to conducting the local polls by avoiding undemocratic and undisciplined activities that undermine the rights of the people who choose their representatives and the elected representatives at a time when people in the districts of Tarai – Madhes are becoming more excited about the local polls.