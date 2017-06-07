Will RJP participate in local election?

By Our Reporter

The government postponed the date of the second phase local election twice from June 14 to June 23 and again to June 28 hoping that the RastriyaJanata Party Nepal, the newly formed united party of the six Madhes-based forces, would participate in it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had decided to hold the local poll in two phases to bring the RJP on board the election.

However, it is still uncertain whether the RJP will take part in the poll without making amendment to the constitution.

On Monday Mahantha Thakur in Terai and Raj KishorYadav in Kathmandu said that they would not participate in the poll. If the RJP-N as claimed by Yadav and Thakur does not participate in the poll, the postponement of the poll date will be useless.

Although the two leaders spoke against the poll, Thakur has been welcoming leaders and supporters of other parties in the RJP.

About a week ago, the Indian ambassador summoned the RJP leaders and instructed them to go for the poll.

Although there is no chance of amending the constitution in the present situation, the RJP may be ready to participate in poll if the Election Commission agrees to register their party and grant election symbol. However, the EC had already made it clear that it cannot grant the election symbol as the EC had already printed the ballot papers for the election.

However, the RJP leaders are also divided as to whether they should register their party in the EC. A meeting held to finalise the issue was postponed on Monday when the leaders were divided over the issue of registering the party.

When MahendraYadav and Sarat Singh Bhandari wanted that they should register the party, others opposed their views.

The RJP is obviously in pressure to participate in the local poll not only from India but also from the two Madhes-based parties—Federal Alliance of UpendraYadav and Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum-Democratic of BijayGachchhadar. If the RJP does not participate in the poll, the two parties will emerge dominant in Madhes pushing the RJP politically to a corner. And RJP does not want to leave the field for Yadav and Gachchhadar. Therefore, the RJP has no option but to join the election. If they boycott the poll, they are likely to lose the political base.